Ware Rec Complex Hit Again

For the third time in the past few weeks, Ware County detectives have been asked to investigate a burglary at the Trembling Earth Recreation Complex located in the 2100 block of Recreation Drive, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Some time between midnight Saturday and 7 a.m. Monday, someone entered the complex and stole a quantity of cash, said Skerratt.

“There was no sign of forced entry,” said Skerratt.

Sgt. Tony Yeomans initially responded to the complex Monday morning after the report of the burglary was made. The case has been turned over to detectives.

Two people remain in jail after the arrests were made in connection with burglaries on Oct. 1 when they entered the complex and stole a white Ford F-250 pickup truck with the Ware County emblem on the doors, a Husqvarna edger, a Husqvarna weed eater, a sawzall, a drill and badger, a Stihl backpack blower and a sprayer.

Three days later, on Oct. 4, someone broke into the complex and stole a large supply of concession candies.

The truck and the other tools have been recovered.