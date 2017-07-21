Ware Meets On Monday

Monday afternoon, followed by a called meeting, at which time the board will vote to approve a resolution asking for a vote on the one-cent Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.

Commissioners have discussed the issue numerous times recently and have agreed with the city for funds generated by the T-SPLOST to be split 50-50 with a railroad overpass for State Street to be top priority.

During the courthouse work session, which convenes at 2 p.m., commissioners will discuss application for Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant monies (LMIG) that will be used for road improvements.

They will also discuss the T-SPLOST resolution to make sure all their bases are covered and will consider adding Veterans Day as a paid holiday for Ware County employees.

The called meeting will begin called to order at 3:30 p.m. with the same issues listed for action.

Both meetings are open to the public.