Ware Lawmen Make Drugs Arrests

Ware County Sheriff’s Department deputies are continuing to pursue violators of Georgia’s drug laws and in fact arrested four people in two different incidents, one on Friday and one on Sunday, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

At 10 p.m. Friday, Deputy Jeff Nolan saw a “suspicious” vehicle parked behind a store in the 1900 block of State Street with its doors open. Skerratt said the deputy felt the conduct of its occupants was “unusual and suspicious.”

After asking for permission to search the two in the silver Hyundai Elantra, Nolan found supplies of methamphetamine and marijuana, said Skerratt.

Christopher Ashley Crawford, 24, of Old Waltertown Road, and Tanya Renee Smith, 41, of Hilliard Avenue, both were taken into custody and booked into the Ware County jail.

Smith is charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, said Skerratt.

Crawford is charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine and was also wanted on a probation warrant for burglary, said Skerratt.

Both remained in the Ware County jail this morning.

In the second incident, Deputy Hunter Thomas stopped a vehicle at 2:47 p.m. Sunday on Clough Street near Thomas Street after he passed the vehicle and detected a strong odor of burning marijuana, said Skerratt.

Deputy Jeff Nolan arrived to assist and deployed his drug dog Miko and the animal alerted to the presence of narcotics, said Skerratt.

Shaun Wilson Peterson, 22, of Orion Drive, and Hakeem Jamari Graves, 23, of Butler Street, were taken arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. Skerratt said crystal meth and two bags of marijuana were found in the vehicle. Both occupants denied ownership of the illegal substances.

Graves was charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects, said Skerratt.

Peterson was charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects, as well as driving a vehicle without insurance, said Skerratt.

Both were being held in the Ware County jail.