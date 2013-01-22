Ware FD Puts Out Grease Fire

A grease fire in a kitchen at 512 Community Drive was quickly extinguished by the Ware County Fire Department after the occupant began a fire suppression effort with a garden hose, said Ware County Fire Lt. Santo Nino.

Ware County firefighters were dispatched to the structure fire at 7:16 p.m. Thursday. The first engine arrived at 7:27 p.m. and the fire was under control by 7:29 p.m., said Nino.

The house had a working smoke alarm which alerted the family to the fire, Nino said.

“They got all the family out and then the father went to work with a hose,” said Nino. “The fire was primarily put out by the man. Nobody was injured.”

The kitchen fire started from a pan of grease left on a hot burner on a stove, Nino said.

Two pieces of equipment were taken to the scene, along with firefighters Andrew McGhin, Jason White, Drew McCarthy and volunteers John Wheeler, Wendell Brown and Rob Ardoyno.

The owner of the home is Camille Wesley.

The last unit cleared the scene at 8:10 p.m.