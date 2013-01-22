Ware County Sheriff’s detectives have solved two Jamestown burglaries and four out-of-town men are accused in the thefts of a nearly a dozen firearms and a four-wheeler, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Three Homerville men were arrested Thursday on warrants from Ware County stemming from a burglary in April when 11 guns were stolen, said Royal on Friday.

Meanwhile, an Alma man was arrested Thursday in the separate case of a stolen ATV from a Jamestown Road residence in recent days, said Royal.

In the firearms heist, Ashton Guy Hendrix, 24, of Pineview Drive, Homerville, and King Ivy Henderson, 18, of N. Sweat Street, Homerville, were already in the Coffee County jail in Douglas on non-related charges when they were arrested, Royal said. The Ware County Sheriff’s Office has placed a hold on them, he said.

Austin Blake Arnold, 23, of Burch Road, Homerville, was arrested by the Homerville Police Department on a Ware County warrant and was picked up by Ware deputies Thursday and taken to the Ware County jail, Royal said.

The three men are charged with first degree burglary, Royal said.

During the April 23 daytime burglary of a residence in the 5400 block of Jamestown Road, 10 rifles and a shotgun were stolen, Royal said.

One gun was recovered in Clinch County and an investigation led to Henderson. Ware detectives Missy Thrift and Clay Carter traveled to the Coffee County jail to interview Henderson. His statements led to warrants being taken out on Hendrix, who was also in the Coffee County jail, and Arnold, Royal said.

Henderson had the shotgun in his possession when he was arrested in Coffee County for an unrelated crime, Royal said. Its barrel had been sawn off.

Arnold was located in Homerville, and the Homerville Police arrested him Thursday, the sheriff said.

In the case of the stolen four-wheeler, Ware Detective Missy Thrift arrested Shawn Michael Williams, 28, of the 200 block of Spruce Drive, Alma, Thursday afternoon on a warrant regarding the theft of the ATV between April 25 and 29, Royal said.

It was reported on April 29 in the 7900 block of Jamestown Road when the victim discovered a Honda FourTrax ATV, Yeti cooler and an in-dash stereo CD player had been stolen, Royal said. He said the ATV was recovered in Bacon County with the assistance of the Bacon County Sheriff’s Office.

A subsequent investigation, including a witness’s statement, led to the sheriff’s office obtaining a warrant for the arrest of Williams, which was executed Thursday. Additional charges may be pending, Royal said.

Williams was being held in the Ware County jail.