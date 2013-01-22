Ware County High Is A ‘Common Sense’ School

Common Sense, the national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping kids and families thrive in a world of digital media and technology, has recognized Ware County High School as a Common Sense School.

Ware County High School has demonstrated its commitment to taking a whole-community approach to preparing its students to use the immense power of digital media to explore, create, connect and learn while limiting the perils that exist in the online realm, such as plagiarism, loss of privacy and cyberbullying.

The recognition acknowledges the school’s commitment to creating a culture of digital learning and citizenship.

“We applaud the faculty and staff of Ware County High School for embracing digital citizenship as an important part of their students’ education,” said Liz Kline, vice president for education programs with Common Sense Education.

“Ware County High School deserves high praise for giving its students the foundational skills they need to compete and succeed in the 21st-century workplace and participate ethically in society at large,” Kline said.

Ware High has been using Common Sense Education’s innovative and research-based digital citizenship resources, which were created in collaboration with Dr. Howard Gardner of the GoodPlay Project at the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

The resources teach students, educators and parents tangible skills related to Internet safety, protecting online reputations and personal privacy, managing online relationships and respecting creative copyright.

“We’re honored to be recognized as a Common Sense School,” said principal Bert Smith. “By preparing our students to use technology safely and responsibly, we are providing them unlimited opportunities to maximize and personalize their learning.”