Ware Commissioner Turner Runs On His Record For New Term

Polls open at 7 a,m. for 12 hours. After being elected to the commission two terms back, Turner set out to make right some decisions he believed had not not made in the best interest of the Ware County citizens. In his first year, he pushed for and got the “flyash” lawsuits settled, and the people of Ware who had fought the issue received their money back for supporting the lawsuit to stop the controversial material from being dumped here and damaging its natural resources. He helped to update the appointment of members of committees for Ware County and upgraded policy guidelines for those serving on boards that needed to be enforced. Turner was behind the move to create a Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for Ware County to help generate funds for road projects and repairs that he believes should have been handled years earlier. “We started planning the county T-SPLOST in March of 2017,” Turner said. Ware’s voters OK’d the tax in a November 2017 election and the one-cent tax started getting collected last month. Turner was much in support of the “Yes” vote. Turner said that he and County Manager Scott Moye were the ones who found the loophole that would allow Ware County to have its own T-SPLOST vote and were instrumental in bringing the issue of the T-SPLOST to the commission and putting it before the voters. As Ware’s citizens had voted to have only one development authority, Turner supported doing away with the Okefenokee Area Development Authority and creating a strong Waycross-Ware County Development Authority with dedicated board members who would work for the best of Ware County and help bring real economic development to the area. He also helped bring an OADA lawsuit to a resolution without ever going to court. As a member of the Ware Commission, Turner helped to bring about the funding for Hatcher Point Road so the road widening could be let for bids in September of this year rather than having to wait until 2025 to get state funding. Without backing down, Turner helped to rid the county of an outside contractor who had been hired by the Ware County Board of Assessors and was targeting private citizens. Turner has supported getting a raise approved for Ware County’s employees while keeping the budget balanced, and in the past year he saw that to completion. He has also voted to lower the millage rate and hopes to help lower the rate even more once the T-SPLOST begins to pay off. Turner has been at the point in road safety efforts in the area. In the last few months, the roadway intersection at Cherokee Avenue and Augusta Avenue has been realigned so that school buses have more room to make the turn, bringing a higher element of safety to that intersection near Ware Middle School and hard by the Okefenokee Heritage Center. Turner was against the cut-through road from Pierce County to the area near Walmart and fought for the state not to create a by-pass road there. Turner initiated the reclamation of Red Hill Cemetery and continues to work on that project with volunteers from the community and the Okefenokee Heritage Center. Turner was — and remains against — giving the tax commissioner a $30,000 raise while the candidate was campaigning for the job telling voters “it’s not about the money.” For many decades, Albany Avenue was a state road, but somewhere along the line, Turner said, it has become county property and the county is having to use SPLOST money to make improvements there. “We have been very successful in the way we have operated the county and will be more successful in the future,” said Turner. “We’ve been working and we are going to keep working for the betterment of Ware County.”