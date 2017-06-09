Ware Commission Meeting On Monday

A work session is to begin at 2 p.m., followed by a 3:30 public hearing on the FY 2018 budget. The 5 o’clock regular meeting will then be held.

Other than a recognition of the June employee of the month, the agenda for the regular meeting has not been fully established.

Items being discussed in the work session, some of which could move to the later meeting for consideration, include: the Waycross-Ware County land bank contract, reappointment of Rita Eaton to the Ware County Board of Family and Children Services, annual bid contract renewals, motor oil bids and approval of beer and wine consumption off premises at AB’s I, 512 East Waring St., and AB’s II, 2710 Albany Ave.

The meetings are open to the public.