Ware Commission Looking At Busy First-Of-The-Year Agendas Monday

Beginning with a work session at 2 p.m., a called meeting for the purpose of entering into executive session at 3 p.m., a public hearing at 4:45 p.m. and the regular monthly meeting at 5 o’clock.

The meetings are at the Ware County Courthouse.

The work session agenda calls for a visit from GinaMarie Senters concerning the condition of Red Hill Cemetery, a National Incident Management System resolution, an amended FY16 budget, a joint resolution for a Waycross-Ware County Land Bank Authority, a bid for the striping of Swamp Road, consideration of speed limit signs, approval of authorization for penalties and interest for the Ware County Tax Commissioner’s Office and new appointments including vice-chairman and chairman pro-tem.

Commissioners will also consider naming an ex-officio member to the Downtown Waycross Development Authority board, a request to appoint an ex-officio to the Okefenokee Regional Library Board and a request to appoint a member to replace Victor Aldridge on the Waycross-Ware County Transportation Planning Coordinating Committee.

The commission will consider re-appointments to the Ware County Recreation board of Dave Callaway, chairman, Alicia Gibson and Debbie Taylor, as well as appointing Martha Donaldson to the regional library board.

On the agenda as well are the appointment of charter officers, county manager, county clerk and county attorney and the appointment of Ola Smith to the Ware County Board of Health.

The public hearing is being held to consider naming an existing private drive to Pine Brook Drive in Ware County.

Commissioners will recognize Angela Steverson of the Ware County Tax Assessors Office as the Employee of the Month.

All meetings except the executive session are open to the public. The purpose for the closed-door meeting was not stated as of Friday afternoon.