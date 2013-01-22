Ware Commission Candidate Forum Set

The candidates are Danny Turner (incumbent), Burton Carter and Kathy Davis. There will also be speeches from candidates running for state representative in House Districts 178 and 180, as well as state-wide candidate Senator Josh McKoon who is running for Georgia Secretary of State.

This event is being sponsored by the Ware County Republican Party, the Pierce County Republican Party and the Okefenokee Conservative Coalition.

The 7 p.m. program will begin with the District 3 candidate forum followed by the speeches from the state representative candidates and then the state-wide candidate.

The public is invited to attend this event.

The goal is to introduce the candidates to the voters and highlight their positions on some of the most important campaign issues.

For additional information, call Jimmy at 590-2165, Debra at 282-5551, or Kay at 282-2524.