Ware Co. To Meet In New Facility

The regular monthly meeting will follow at 5 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public. Items listed on the work session agenda include a presentation from a guest, Chris Cardwell, discussion of appointments to standing committees, bid awards for upcoming construction projects including Hatcher Point Road and the county’s Public Safety Burn Building, as well as consideration for a beer and wine consumption off premises license for 2000 Carswell Ave. During the regular meeting, the county will recognize the November Employee of the Month, Juan Spencer, of the Ware County Sheriff’s Department, and action on bid awards for Hatcher Point Road’s widening project and the construction of the new Public Safety Burn Building. Appointments will be made to the Okefenokee Regional Library, the Ware County Tax Assessor’s Board, consideration of a construction contract for the teen center to be built with the Magnolia House Community Development Block Grant.