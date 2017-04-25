Wanted Man Arrested In Coffee Briar Patch

DOUGLAS — A man wanted by Coffee County and City of Douglas law enforcement was arrested over the weekend following a brief foot chase that ended when the offender found himself in a precarious position, said Coffee Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

Kadeem Demond Lewis, 25, led officers on a vehicle chase and a foot pursuit before getting himself trapped in a thick briar patch, unable to escape, Wooten said.

At around 11 a.m. Saturday, Wooten said, Coffee County deputies spotted a vehicle occupied by Lewis, known to be wanted for a variety of crimes, in the area of Georgia Highway 32 West.

“Lewis was known by deputies to have active arrest warrants through the sheriff’s office, along with pending charges through the Douglas Police Department,” said Wooten. “Deputies initiated a traffic stop near Salem Church Road and Lewis got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.”

Lewis was chased by deputies through Evans Mobile Home Park and into a wooded area behind Salem Church, said Wooten.

He was soon found and arrested in the briar patch, he said.

Lewis was treated by emergency medical personnel for minor injuries inflicted by the thorns of the briars and was then transported to the Coffee County jail.

Lewis is charged with obstruction of law enforcement for the Saturday incident, criminal trespass and theft by taking in regard to an incident that occurred earlier this month, said Wooten.

He also faces additional charges of criminal damage to property through the Douglas Police Department, along being arrested on a 2016 bench warrant for failing to appear in court, the sheriff said.