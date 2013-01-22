Wacona Title I Meeting Tuesday

Two different meeting times will be provided. The first meeting will be at 8 a.m. in Room 206. The second meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the gym.

“Choose the meeting time that best fits your schedule,” a Wacona School spokesmansaid.

“Wacona wants its parents to be informed and involved,” the spokesman said. “This meeting will provide information needed to help promote student achievement at Wacona. We will discuss the meaning of Title I and what it can do for Wacona. Parents are part of our team, and WE NEED YOU here!”

The spokesman urged attendance as the meeting is of utmost importance.

“If you have any questions, please contact Zena Lloyd, Wacona’s Title I parent engagement coordinator at the school, at zlloyd@ware.k12.ga.us or 287-2362,” said the spokesman.