Volunteer Tax Preparers Offering Free Sessions Two Days A Week

You have a place to turn to and free tax help is available through the Volunteer Return Preparation Program sponsored by the Waycross-Ware Co Drug Action Council.

Free income tax preparation is being offered on Thursdays and Saturdays at the Grove Avenue Resource Center at 1507 Grove Ave. from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The Volunteer Return Preparation Program offers free assistance to those regardless of age, race or income, including persons with disabilities, limited-English proficiency and older taxpayers who file Form 1040EZ, Form 1040A, or basic Form 1040 Federal tax returns. Our Volunteer Tax Assistors also assist community members in claiming any special credits and deduction for which they may be eligible.

“The VITA program is free for everyone,” said Carlos Nelson, coordinator of the local VITA program. “We have trained volunteer tax preparers who works very hard to make sure everyone who is qualified to receive the Earned Income Tax Credit, receives it.”

People who would like to take advantage of this free assistance should bring this year’s tax package, wage and earning statement (Form W-2) from all employers, social security benefit statement, interest statements from banks (Form 1099) and copy of last year’s tax return if available, and other relevant information about income and expenses.

“Last year the Waycross Volunteer Income Tax Assistance site prepared more than 500 individual returns for filers and saving thousands of dollars in tax preparation fees … all of our tax preparers are IRS Certified VITA/TCE volunteer preparers,” said Nelson.

The local site does not offer rapid refund but does E-file.

“With e-filing, your refund will be deposit into your account within a few days.” said Nelson. “Sometimes, that’s a huge saving for just a couple days wait.”

Anyone wishing more information about the Volunteer Return Preparation Program may contact Nelson at 550-3345 or at cjnelson31501@gmail.com