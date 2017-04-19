Vehicular Homicide Trial Is Ongoing In Alma

ALMA — A 12-person jury was selected Tuesday morning at the Bacon County Courthouse to hear the trial of Daniel Stephen Byrd, who is charged with homicide by vehicle.

Trial testimony began at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after the jury was sworn.

Byrd, 36, of Nicholls, was charged Feb. 22, 2016 with causing the death of Jamie Holden, 24, of Alma, when his truck slammed into her car head-on near here.

Early on Tuesday afternoon, Georgia State Patrol Trooper Dustin Stone, who was in charge of the initial accident investigation, took the stand and told the jury what he saw the night of the crash.

He was followed by Trooper First Class Sherman McClain, who testified that he called for blood to be drawn on Byrd the night of the accident. He also told the jury he received the blood sample from an EMT and had the blood analyzed, consequently Byrd was also charged with driving under the influence of drugs, specifically methamphetamine and amphetamine.

The trial continued was to resume this morning at 9 o’clock. Assistant District Attorney Ian Sansot, who is prosecuting the case, was expected to call a GBI forensic specialist who performed the autopsy on Holden to take the stand this morning.

Byrd was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram truck that hit Holden’s 2005 Toyota Camry head-on on Georgia Highway 32 about 7:30 on the evening of Feb. 22, 2016.

Waycross Judicial Circuit Chief Superior Court Judge Dwayne H. Gillis is presiding and defense attorneys John R. Thigpen Sr. and Alex Brown are representing Byrd.

If the jury finds Byrd guilty, he could be sentenced to serve a maximum of 15 years in prison.