Vehicle Hits Bridge; Man, Boy Are Hurt

A Nicholls man and a 2-year-old boy were picked up by a passer-by Saturday and driven by Coffee Regional Hospital after their vehicle had crashed near a bridge on Georgia Highway 158 at Herndon Road, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Michael Stewart, 34, of Nicholls, and Michael Wright, 2, were hurt in the 12:40 a.m. accident, said Amanda Dixon, GSP.

Stewart was charged with DUI-drugs, endangering a child under 14, failure to maintain a lane and failure to report an accident with injury, said Dixon.

Driving a Honda CRV, Stewart was westbound when the vehicle left the road and hit a guard rail on the river bridge, then skidded down an embankment and overturned, Dixon said.

Trooper Brandon Stone, of the Douglas GSP office, was in charge of the investigation.