Vehicle Chase Ends With Arrest Of Man On Drugs Charges

A Waycross man and woman were arrested on a variety of felony drug charges Thursday as lawmen executed a search warrant at a house on Columbus Street, the man fleeing upon their arrival and taking Ware County deputies on a car chase before being apprehended, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Shampiore Valentinia Orange, 33, of 3990 Cleve Road, was taken into custody and booked into the Ware County jail, said Royal, after the chase. Later Jenna Dixon, 31, of 1241 Columbus St., was arrested at the house on drug possession charges.

Orange is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, felony fleeing and attempting to elude police, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, suspended registration, three counts of stop sign violations and other traffic violations, said Royal.

Dixon is charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule II drug, alprazalam, and possession of drug related objects, said Royal.

“Deputy James Cox and Sgt. Robert Weiss, along with other deputies, went to the Columbus Street house at 4:17 p.m. to execute a search warrant. As they approached the house, Orange drove away quickly in a maroon 2001 Volvo,” said Royal. “Sgt. Weiss tried to stop him but he drove around Sgt. Weiss and hit his patrol car causing minimal damage. Sgt. Michael Ray then tried to stop Orange as he proceeded onto Hampton Avenue.”

Royal said that Orange, who never drove at high speeds during the pursuit, turned off Hampton and onto Ossie Davis Parkway where he continued north to Genoa Street and from there turned onto Azalea Street.

The sheriff said Orange continued to flee and turned onto Garlington Avenue where he drove into the Scruggs Concrete Plant. Once inside, he drove around heavy equipment and concrete products, still attempting to get away and trying to flee out the back yard area of the business but was blocked in.

“At that point he was taken into custody,” said Royal. “Inside his car, lawmen found marijuana, cocaine and 20 grams of methamphetamine.”

Royal said that during a search of the house at 1241 Columbus St. lawmen seized two bags of methamphetamine, two bags of marijuana and a set of digital scales.

Royal said more arrests are anticipated, possibly today, as the investigation is ongoing.

Orange and Dixon both remained in the Ware County jail this morning.