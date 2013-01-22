Vehicle Burglar Gets 20 Years

William H. Anderson, of Waycross, pleaded guilty to 51 counts of entering an automobile and three counts of theft by taking of a firearm on Thursday in Ware County Superior Court, said George Barnhill, district attorney, and Marilyn Bennett, assistant DA.

The charges stem from a rash of car break-ins in Ware County, primarily in the Cherokee Heights area, between May 5 and May 12 of last year, said Barnhill.

Anderson received a sentence of 20 years, five years in prison followed by 15 years of probation. The court ordered him to pay $9,114 in restitution to victims of the vehicle burglaries, said Barnhill.

Both the Waycross Police Department and the Ware County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Chief Waycross Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Dwayne H. Gillis presided over the plea, while ADA Bennett represented the state and W. Frank Aspinwall represented Anderson.