Van Crashes Monday Morning; 71-Year-Old Woman Is Injured

A Waycross woman was injured Monday morning when the van in which she was a passenger went out of control and crashed into a culvert on the South Georgia Parkway near Bob-o-link Road, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Leila Jones, 71, was taken by Ware County ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health for examination and treatment following the 8:10 a.m. accident, said Royal.

The 2013 Ford van driven by Rhonda Faye Taft, 45, of Douglas, was carrying two other passengers, Okeisha Miller, 42, of Pearson, and Sarah Butler, 79, of Pearson. Neither the driver nor the other two passengers was injured, said Royal.

Taft was eastbound on the South Georgia Parkway when the left wheels of the van veered off the pavement and into the grassy median, said Royal. Attempting to control the vehicle, Taft over-corrected the steering and the van continued to slide, striking a concrete culvert in the median.

Taft told Ware County Deputy Hunter Thomas, who investigated the crash, that she tried to overcome the issue but was unable to control the van’s steering prior to the crash.