Uninhabited Duplex On Pendergast Street Damaged By Fire Wednesday

A duplex apartment building located on Pendergast Street was damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon and the cause of the blaze has not been established, said Waycross Fire Department Battalion Chief Roger Smith.

Firefighters were dispatched to 706 Pendergast St. at 3:11 p.m. Wednesday where they observed flames on the porch of the dwelling, said Smith.

The house is vacant (uninhabited), but it was being used to store old mattresses and other furniture properties and furnishings, Smith said.

The owner of the house, Eugene Taylor, told firefighters he has had a problem recently with unauthorized people entering the house and thus trespassing.

Electric power to the building was on, Smith said, and Georgia Power was called to the scene by the firefighting crew to cut the current.

The house was checked for occupants but no one was inside, said Smith. No one was injured, he said.

No estimate of dollar loss was available, said Smith.

Battalion Chief Jim Blackburn was in charge of the fire units, said Smith. The last truck left the scene at 5:06 p.m., he reported.