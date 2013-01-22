Two-Year-Old Girl Severely Injured In Crash

Little remains of the back end of a car that was involved in a traffic collision in Blackshear Monday.

BLACKSHEAR — A Nahunta mother and her 2-year-old daughter were critically injured Monday when the woman drove her car into the path of a pickup truck at the intersection of U.S. Highway 84 and Youmans Street near downtown, said Blackshear Police Chief Chris Wright. The child, Miah Eaddy, was taken by helicopter from the scene to Memorial Medical Center in Savannah, said Wright. Teresa Suarez-Crews, 22, of Nahunta, was injured but Wright said she did not go to the local hospital, rather she followed the child to Savannah, traveling by private motor vehicle. Wright indicated that she more than likely was treated at the Savannah facility. “Both were critical at the scene. The baby had broken bones and such but I have received information that she is going to be OK,” said Wright. “She was strapped into a car seat and buckled in properly in the backseat, but the truck hit on the driver side and that’s where the child was seated.” Suarez-Crews, driving a 2006 Honda Civic, was westbound on Youmans Street when she pulled onto Highway 84 and into the path of a 2011 GMC Sierra driven by Travis Ryan Cothren, 22, who had complaint of injury. He was lucky to have avoided more severe injuries as his vehicle overturned more than once upon impact. The truck hit the driver’s side of the car, Wright said, the truck then flipping over a number of times and coming to rest on the north shoulder of U.S. 84. Officer Michael James was in charge of the investigation of the 5 p.m. crash. He reports that the damages to the vehicles were extreme. The car driven by Suarez-Crews was demolished behind the driver’s seat, from the backseat to the trunk and the rear bumper. Wright said rescuers had no need for hydraulic extrication tools to reach the woman and child as so much of the automobile was rendered “open air” by the demolition of the collision.