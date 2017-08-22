Two Waycross Men With Marijuana Are Chased Down, Caught In Pierce Co. Monday

BLACKSHEAR — Two Waycross men are in the Pierce County jail charged with felony drug violations after taking lawmen on a short chase through rural areas of the county Monday night, said Blackshear Police Chief Chris Wright.

Demarius Causer, 23, of Waycross, and Ernest Jones, 23, also of Waycross, were taken into custody after they jumped out of a car that was being pursued by law officers and ran; they were tracked by tracking dogs from Ware State Prison, said Wright.

Causer is charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and obstruction of an officer, said Wright.

Jones, who was driving the silver Dodge Charger, is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, obstruction of an officer, speeding, felony fleeing and attempting to elude, and a number of traffic violations, Wright said.

At about 11 p.m., Officer Joey Daniels attempted to stop the car on Ware Street Extension for a broken tail light. Wright said the driver sped away (65 mph in a 35 mph speed zone) and traveled over, on and through several streets, Wright said. When they reached the area on Highway 203 near the Jot ’em Down area, they were unable to successfully negotiate a curve and the car crashed. Wright said both of the men jumped out of the vehicle and fled into a wooded area but were quickly apprehended, Causer taken into custody first.

A team of canines from Ware State Prison was brought in and Jones was located in a barn after an extensive search, Wright said.

“During the chase, they began throwing stuff out of the car and one of the items, a bag of marijuana, landed on the windshield of the patrol car,” Wright said. “When the thrown items were picked up, it turned out to be all marijuana.”

Both were being held in the Pierce County jail this morning, Wright said.

Georgia State Patrol Trooper Chris Williams took part in the event and investigated the crash of the vehicle, Wright said.