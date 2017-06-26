Two Vehicles Smash Into Power Poles Causing Electric Outages

Two traffic accidents involving power poles are under investigation by Ware County deputies. Both resulted in power outages and one in an injury, the other in a missing driver, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

In a crash at about 4 o’clock this morning, a 2001 Chevrolet Astro van hit a power pole at the intersection of Albany Avenue and Mallard Road, Royal said.

The van was headed west on Albany Avenue when it left the road and hit a guard rail and struck the power pole, knocking out power to an area around the scene. The van came to rest upside down facing northwest in a ditch.

Georgia Power replaced the pole and restored power, Royal said.

“The driver has not been located yet,” said Royal. “He was gone when deputies arrived at the scene.”

Deputy Bruce Burrows investigated.

About 1 a.m. Sunday, a 2002 Lincoln Town Car driven by Martin Buenrostro Coronilla, 31, of Shady Lane, Waycross, left the road on Albany Avenue and slammed into a power pole at Scapa Road, said Royal.

After crossing the railroad tracks on Albany Avenue westbound, the car began to skid and left the road onto the north shoulder. Royal said the car then struck the tracks at a secondary railroad crossing and eventually hit and damaged a Georgia Power pole.

The driver was found at a residence a short distance away after walking there for help. Royal said he had several cuts and scrapes and was treated by EMTs who responded.

“He initially refused but was taken to Memorial Satilla Health due to a change in his condition,” said Royal.

Cpl. Craig Colley was in charge of the investigation.

In both accidents, Ware County Fire and Rescue responded to assist. No extrication was required, said Capt. Brian Varnadore. Ware Fire Lt. Santo Nino was in charge of the fire units on the Sunday scene and Lt. Andrew McCarthy was the ranking officer in charge at the scene this morning.