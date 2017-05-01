Two Teens With Woman Accomplice Kidnap, Batter And Rob Man In Blackshear

BLACKSHEAR — A Blackshear man was kidnapped, battered and robbed late Sunday by two teen-age boys while visiting a young woman at a local apartment, Blackshear Police Chief Chris Wright said, adding that the man escaped his captors and ran to the sanctuary of a patrol officer at Five Points.

Police arrested the woman, Cassie Cole Durr, 18, and are searching for the boys, both 16, Wright said. He said they have been identified.

Wright said one of his officers was on patrol around Five Points just prior to midnight Sunday when the victim, Rashik Patel, 31, of Blackshear, broke away from his captors and ran up to the officer as the boys fled.

“(Patel) said he was visiting a lady at Country Manor Apartments and while there, two black males wearing all black and ski masks entered, held him at gunpoint and robbed him of a small amount of money,” said Wright.

He said the boys demanded “a large amount of money” and forced Patel to accompany them in walking to another location “… where they thought he had money.” They left the apartment on Pomeroy Street about 11:30 p.m., he said.

Along the way, Wright said, “(Patel) saw the police officer and made a break and ran to the officer.”

The 16-year-old boys are being sought and will be charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and kidnapping, Wright said. Durr was being held in the Pierce County jail, charged with being a party to those crimes.

Wright described the actions of the boys as being close to torture as they tried to force Patel to give them more money.

“They then lodged an assault on him and struck him in the face multiple times, demanding more money, which the man did not have,” Wright said. “They turned on a stove burner and held his face very close without actually putting his face on the surface.”

A gold chain was also stolen off the victim and various other property items which Wright declined to identify.

“The two males have been identified but not arrested,” said Wright. “The investigation shows that the girl was conspiring with the two teens for the act to take place at her apartment, 310 Pomeroy St., Apartment A-3.”

Members of the Blackshear-Pierce County ACE (Accelerated Criminal Enforcement) Unit are investigating.