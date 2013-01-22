Two-Story House Fire Is Started By Lightning

Capt. Matthew Grantham of the Ware County Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched to 822 Varnview Drive at 3:46 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke and fire emitting from the roof line. Grantham said the fire was mostly in the attic but that the second story of the house was heavily damaged by fire, heat and water. Nobody was injured, Grantham said. “They had to pull most of the second floor because of damage from heat and water,” said Grantham. “Most of the fire was in the attic and the second floor.” The owner of the home is listed as Dan Brunner, Grantham said. Capt. Joe McPhaul was in charge of the fire units. Firefighters had returned to their stations as of 6:30 p.m. Friday, Grantham said.