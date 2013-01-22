Two Plant Avenue Burglaries Probed

Waycross Police Department detectives are investigating two burglaries that occurred during the same time frame, one in the 1600 block of Plant Avenue and the other in the 2000 block of Plant Avenue, said Detective Teresa Grant.

Both incidents took place between Sunday and Tuesday and both businesses had evidence of forced entry, said Grant.

Property were missing (obviously stolen) from the business in the 1600 block of Plant but it has not been determined if anything was taken from the business in the 2000 block of Plant.