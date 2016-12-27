Two Men Injured As One Vehicle Rams Another Near Griffin’s Store Monday

They were examined by Ware County EMTs who responded but neither one was taken for treatment, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Randy Moody, 50, of Waycross, and Norman Thompson, 50, of Darien, both refused the offer of EMS transport to the emergency room, Royal said.

Moody, driving a 2000 Nissan Pathfinder, was pulling out from Griffin’s when he turned west and then immediately turned on his blinker to turn onto Blount Road. Royal said Thompson, driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, was westbound on the South Georgia Parkway. He told lawmen he looked down for a second and when he looked back up, he was too near to stop. Thompson’s car struck the back side of the Moody vehicle, causing it to overturn onto its side, Royal said.

“Nobody was hurt bad but this accident tied up traffic for a long period of time,” Royal said.

Georgia State Patrol Trooper Myles Cooper investigated the 6:47 p.m. accident, assisted by Ware County Sgt. Stanley Paul.