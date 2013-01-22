Two Kids Hurt In Wreck

The children were treated at the scene of the 1:56 p.m. crash by Ware County Emergency Medical Service technicians who responded to the dispatch. Tatum said he was not sure if either or both of the children, Hunter Boatright, 11, and Bailey Boatright, 7, were taken to the hospital or released at the scene. The accident report, Tatum said, was not complete. Donna R. Nelson, 53, of Waycross, driving a 2004 Nissan Maxima, was westbound on Plant Avenue. Tatum said Nelson ran a red light and her car struck a 2016 Toyota Corolla driven by Brianna P. Rouse, 20, as she was crossing Plant Avenue onto Riverside Drive. A third vehicle, a 2001 Lexus driven by Angela K. Rowe, 75, of Waycross, was attempting to turn left off of Ava onto Plant when her car was hit in the side by the Nelson vehicle, said Tatum. Nelson was charged with a red light violation, Tatum said. She told officers she did not see the light change until it was too late. Officer Duncan Kirkland investigated the accident.