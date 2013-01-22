Two Injured In Rear-End Wreck

Two people were injured Thursday in a rear-end collision on the Brunswick Highway near Owen Lee Road when a driver slowed to make a right-hand turn and an oversized truck struck the rear of the truck, causing it to leave the roadway and crash into a ditch, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

The driver of the 1999 GMC Sierra pickup truck, Alberto Contreras, 42, of Blackshear, and his passenger, Kirstie Schuyler, 36, of Blackshear, were taken by Ware County ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health for treatment of various injuries including chest, stomach, back and neck, following the 6:28 p.m. accident, said Royal.

Both vehicles were headed east on the South Georgia Parkway (toward Brunswick) and when Contreras slowed to turn right onto Owen Lee Road, the driver of the oversized truck, Dustin Roberts, 32, of Brunswick, swerved to avoid a collision but was unable to do so, the sheriff said.

The larger vehicle struck the left rear quarter panel of the pickup, Royal said. The driver of the pickup was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by Ware County Fire Department personnel using the Hurst “Jaws-of-Life” tool, Royal said.

“It took about 15 to 20 minutes to get him out of that truck,” said Royal.

The sheriff said the injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Deputy Jeff Nolan assisted with the investigation by Georgia State Patrol Trooper Chris Williams, said Royal.

