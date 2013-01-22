Two Hurt When SUV Hits Pickup In Millwood

MILLWOOD — Two people were hurt Thursday morning when the driver of a sport utility vehicle struck the rear of a pickup truck on the South Georgia Parkway near Huey’s Store in Millwood, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

The drivers, John William Sumner, 60, of Ocilla, and Vonda J. Craig, 21, of Minchew Road, Axson, were transported by Ware County Emergency Medical Service ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross, said Skerratt, Craig with pain in her legs, back and neck and Sumner with a possible broken shoulder.

Driving a Chevrolet pickup truck, Sumner was eastbound on the South Georgia Parkway after entering the road from Huey’s parking lot, said Skerratt.

Craig, driving a light-colored sport utility vehicle, was also eastbound on the South Georgia Parkway. Skerratt said her vehicle struck the rear of the pickup truck, with her SUV then sliding into the median and bursting into flames at 7:50 a.m.

Ware County Fire Department personnel were dispatched. A spokesman said that Georgia Department of Transportation employees had already put the fire out with fire extinguishers when they arrived.

Sumner’s truck was knocked several hundred feet from the point of impact and wound up on the right shoulder of the road, Skerratt said. Both vehicles had extensive damage.

Ware County Deputy Clay Carter, Sgt. Michael Merritt and Georgia State Patrol Trooper Richard Sikes investigated the accident.

