Two Hurt In Rear-Ender

Two people were slightly injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle accident on Plant Avenue in front of Hardee’s when a driver making a left turn was struck in the rear by another vehicle, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Both drivers, Robert Talmadge Howard, 30, of Blackshear, and Evelyn T. Spears, 60, of Crescent Street, Waycross, were checked and treated by Ware County Emergency Medical Service personnel who responded. Royal said Spears chose to go to the Memorial Satilla emergency room by private vehicle.

Spears, driving a 2013 Nissan Juke, a small SUV, had stopped in the turn lane waiting to drive into the Hardee’s parking lot. Royal said a 2006 Ford F-150 driven by Howard, was eastbound behind the Spears vehicle. He told lawmen he was tuning his radio and when he looked up, he was in the turn lane and was unable to stop before hitting the vehicle in front of him.

Cpl. Jonathan Oliver investigated the 6:11 p.m. accident.