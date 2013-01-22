Two Hurt In Crash

Two drivers were slightly injured Thursday in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of City Boulevard and Central Avenue after one of the drivers failed to heed a red light, said Waycross Police Capt. Benji Hersey.

Shelly Davis, 40, of Blackshear, had a cut on her right eye and was treated at the scene by Ware County Emergency Medical Service Technicians, said Hersey. She declined transport to a medical facility.

Kevin Dickerson, 51, of Waycross, complained of chest pains but was not taken to the emergency room, said Hersey.

Driving a 2005 GMC Sierra, Davis was southbound on City Boulevard when she disregarded the red light and entered the intersection. Hersey said Dickerson, driving a 2003 Toyota Solara, was eastbound on Central Avenue. His vehicle struck the Davis vehicle in the passenger side.

Officer David Merriott investigated the 9:32 p.m. accident.