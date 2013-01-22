Two Hurt In Alma Collision

ALMA — Two drivers were injured Friday when their vehicles crashed at the intersection of Market Street and Floyd Street after one of the driver failed to stop at a stop sign, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Ricardo Flores, 24, of Alma, and Payton Virginia Carter, 19, of Alma, were both taken by ambulance to Bacon County Hospital for treatment of possible injuries, said Rhonda Swinea, GSP Waycross post secretary.

Flores, driving a 2003 Honda Civic, was southbound on Market Street while Carter, driving a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic, was westbound on Floyd Street. Swinea said Flores failed to stop at the stop sign and his vehicle struck the Carter vehicle in the right fender area. After impact, the Flores vehicle spun clockwise and struck the Carter vehicle a second time in the right side.

Swinea said Carter’s vehicle came to rest after traveling a final 43 feet across Floyd Street and Carter’s vehicle continued for 32 feet, coming to a final stop in the eastbound lane of Floyd Street.

Trooper Chris Williams investigated the 11:23 p.m. accident.