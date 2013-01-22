Two Arrests Made, Third Man Sought In Murder Of McBride

Warrants were secured on three individuals in the senseless murder of Crystal McBride, 24, a mother who was shot and killed on Thursday and two have been served, said Waycross Police Capt. Danny Hampton.

McBride was the mother of four children, a 5-year-old, a 2-year-old, a 1-year-old, and a 7-month-old baby, said Hampton.

The warrants were issued for Jarell Sharee Gibson, 31, Javontae Rashonne Munford, 23, and Walter Frazier Cobb Jr., 21.

Gibson and Munford have been arrested and are currently being held in the Ware County jail, said Hampton.

McBride was found shot in the 300 block of Garlington Avenue just before 11 p.m. Thursday. She was taken to Memorial Satilla Health where she died from the gunshot wound.

“We are asking for the community’s help in locating the third suspect, Walter Frazier Cobb,” said Hampton.

His last known address was in Waycross in the 1000 block of Central Avenue.

“Mr. Cobb knows that we are looking for him, and is currently hiding,” said Hampton. “Please help us locate Mr. Cobb. He should be considered armed. Please do not approach him. We ask that anyone with information report his whereabouts to 911 immediately.”

