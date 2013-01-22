Twin Oaks Bluegrass Approaches

Set for Thursday through Saturday, May 3-5, featuring Trinity River, Kody Norris, The Canada Brothers, A Deeper Shade of Blue, Midnight Run and Spring Ridge. Thursday, May 3, will be bluegrass gospel music night beginning at 7 p.m. and featuring A Deeper Shade of Blue and Spring Ridge. On Friday, May 4, bluegrass act performances begin at 6 p.m. and on Saturday, May 5, at noon. Tickets are $10 Thursday, $12 Friday and $14 Saturday, or a three-day pass sells for $30 and a two-day pass for $25. Children 10 and under will be admitted free with an adult. (Don’t forget to furnish your own lawn chairs, reminds the Twin Oaks staff.) Short order food including hamburgers, hot dogs, slaw dogs, chili dogs, chicken strips, fries and funnel cakes will be for sale at the concession stand. The emcee for the event will be Jo Odom.