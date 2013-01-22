Turnout For Ware Co. Employees Health Fair Was ‘Overwhelming’

The Ware County employees fall Wellness Health Fair Thursday at the beautiful Trembling Earth Recreation Complex gymnasium drew a response that was “overwhelming,” said Scott Moye, county manager.

Many health industry vendors throughout the community came and set up booths offering such freebies as blood pressure screenings, medical massage, healthy eating tips and preventative care tips. The UGA Extension Office provided nutritional information on healthy foods, not-so-healthy foods and foods that appear healthy but have high levels of sugar content, said Moye.

Blue Cross-Blue Shield of Georgia contracted Hooper Holmes to provide biometric screenings for employees who are participants in the Ware County Medical Benefit program. Those screenings included blood pressure, lab workup, glucose monitoring, and health educational information materials, said Moye.

“As the Ware County board of commissioners and county government elected officials are always looking to provide preventative health care options for its employees, Rite Aid administered flu shots for all those who wish to receive this year’s vaccine while attending the health fair,” said Moye. “Those costs are covered under the wellness preventative medical plan with BCBSGA with no employee costs.”

To recognize the importance of Breast Cancer Awareness with county employees, St. Joseph Candler Hospital was onsite with its mobile mammogram unit. A spokesperson from the mobile mammogram unit said that this year’s participation with Ware County employees was one of the largest with the unit.

“They told us, ‘We look forward to being a participating vendor again next year’,” said Moye.

The participation of employees and vendors surpassed last year’s attendance, Moye said, while vendors even provided door prizes to employees who participated in the event.

Ware County focuses on its wellness program and for the last several years has been awarded a Wellness Grant through the ACCG Health & Safety Program, said Moye.

“With that in mind, any employee who participated in the fair was registered for a grand prize drawing of $500,” said Moye. “The employees are the success of this program, and we appreciate the many vendors who contribute to the health and welfare of our Ware County employees.”