Tuesday Head-On On Jamestown Road Killed Brantley County Man

The person who was killed in a head-on collision on Jamestown Road Tuesday morning has been identified as Roger Myers, 32, of Brantley County, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Royal said Gary White, 40, of Waycross, was driving a 2000 Ford Explorer at 6:25 a.m. Tuesday southbound on Jamestown Road about one mile north of Cason Road when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with Myers’ 1988 Ford Ranger that was traveling north.

Both drivers were pinned in their vehicles, Royal said. A passenger in the Myers pickup truck, Ronnie Justin Thrift, 28, of Waycross, was able to exit the truck and crawl away, Royal said.

The Ranger caught fire and Ware County Fire and Rescue firefighters extinguished the blaze, Royal said. Firefighters also had to extricate White from his SUV.

White and Thrift were both transported by Ware County EMS to Mayor Clinic Health System in Waycross and then later were taken to a trauma center in Savannah, Royal said.

Georgia State Patrol Sgt. Terry Thrift, Senior Trooper Chris Williams and Trooper 1st Class Miles Cooper investigated the accident, assisted by Ware County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Michael Merritt and Sgt. Bobby Aldridge.

The GSP Troop I SCRT team is conducting further investigation of the accident, said Amanda Dixon, Waycross GSP post secretary.