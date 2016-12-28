Truck Hits Tree; Two Teens Hurt

Tuesday when the pickup truck they were in crashed on Minnie Stokes Road, just off Raybon Rock Road, smashing into a tree, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Troopers have not released their names.

The driver and passenger were taken by private vehicle to Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross for treatment of injuries, said Steve Drury, GSP Brunswick post spokesman. Both were cited for failure to use a seatbelt, Drury said. The driver was also charged with driving too fast for conditions and failure to maintain a lane, Drury said.

Driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado, the driver was headed south on Minnie Stokes Road when he entered a left hand curve. The truck veered into the northbound lane for 60 feet, then entered the east shoulder for 30 feet, Drury said.

The vehicle traveled onto and across both lanes of the roadway for 77 feet, entered the west shoulder for four feet and struck a tree with the front of the truck. Drury said the truck came to rest on the west shoulder facing southwest.

Neither of the boys was wearing a seatbelt or safety harness, Drury said.

Trooper First Class Sherman McClain investigated the 7:23 p.m. accident.