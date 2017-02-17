Truck Hits Pole; Plant Ave. Closed For 6 Hours

Plant Avenue between Riverside Drive and Pinehurst Drive was closed for more than six hours Thursday after a distracted pickup truck driver drove off the road and clipped a power pole, said Waycross Police Capt. Tommy Cox.

Earline Strickland, 70, of Blackshear, complained of injury following the 2:41 p.m. accident but was not taken to the hospital for treatment, said Cox. Driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, Strickland was eastbound on Plant at Linden Drive when she leaned over to pick up her wallet from the floorboard. Cox said the truck left the road and hit a Georgia Power pole on the right side of the highway causing extensive damage to the pole and the truck.

Plant Avenue was closed to through traffic until after 9 p.m., Cox said, while the pole was replaced. Cox said power lines were down across a large area.

“It was really a mess around there,” Cox said.

Traffic was detoured from Riverside to Pinehurst to loop around the accident site via Tebeau Street, Cox said.