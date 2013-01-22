Truck Hits Bike Injuring A Man

A man riding a bicycle through a convenience store parking lot at the corner of the South Georgia Parkway and Lee Avenue was injured Thursday when his bike was hit by a pickup truck that was maneuvering through the parking lot in the opposite direction, said Waycross Police Capt. Benji Hersey.

Mark Bacon, 58, of Waycross, was rendered aid by Ware County Emergency Medical Technicians who responded and then was transported to Memorial Satilla Health for treatment of unspecified injuries, said Hersey.

Bacon was riding a bicycle in the parking lot as Darius Perry, 28, of Waycross, driving a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck with a trailer attached, was slowly maneuvering around other vehicles in the parking lot. Hersey said the two collided causing moderate damage to both vehicles.

No charges were filed. Waycross Police Officer Joshawn Baker investigated the 11:25 a.m. accident.