Trespasser In Jamestown Uses Restroom; Steals Phone Charger

A man who resides on Huckaby Road in the Jamestown community returned home about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to discover someone had been inside his house and made use of the restroom, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt. Cpl. Craig Colley responded to the 1700 block of Huckaby Road and talked with the victim, who said he had left home about 8 a.m. and returned to find his home had been “violated,” said Skerratt. “He noticed that someone had used the restroom, that a hairbrush had been used and there was hair also on a bath towel,” said Skerratt. The only item believed stolen was a cell phone charger. Ware County detectives are investigating.