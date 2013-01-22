Trembling Earth Rec Complex Hit Again By Thieves

A second theft at the Trembling Earth Recreation Complex in recent days was reported at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Someone made entry into the complex after a sporting event Tuesday, entered a building through a window and stole a large supply of concession candy, Skerratt said. The theft was discovered when employees reported for work Wednesday, he said.

Ware County detectives are continuing to investigate a recent theft at the complex where a white Ford F-250 pickup truck was stolen, along with a number of other electronic tools, etc. Skerratt said the truck has been recovered in Jacksonville, Fla., but no arrest has yet been made.

He said both cases are being investigated by Ware County detectives.