Train-Truck Collision Hurts One

BLACKSHEAR — One person was only slightly injured Wednesday when a train struck a pickup truck after the truck had been hit by a tractor trailer and knocked onto the railroad tracks at Midway Church Road and U.S. Highway 84, said Blackshear Police Chief Chris Wright.

A 15-year-old boy, who Wright declined to identify (because of his age), was taken by Pierce County ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross for treatment, said Wright.

Matthew Fillyaw, 50, driving a 2000 GMC Sierra, had pulled beyond the “stop bar” (a thick white line on the street pavement) on Midway Church Road into the intersection, Wright said. An International tractor trailer driven by Rusty Ritchie, 53, of Blackshear, made a left turn off Highway 84 onto Midway Church Road, striking the truck and spinning it around onto the railroad tracks.

Wright said Fillyaw and his passenger, the teen, were able to get out of the truck just before a train hit the truck. No one else was injured, he said.

Officer Jamie Henderson investigated the 9:46 p.m. accident.