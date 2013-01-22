Train Pushes Mustang 206 Feet

The driver of a car headed south on State Street Saturday night was trying to turn left onto Abner Street when he misjudged his actions — turning 300 yards too soon — which led to a train-car collision that injured no one.

The driver of the car and his two passengers escaped without injury although the train pushed the Ford Mustang 206 feet down the track, said Amanda Dixon, GSP Waycross post secretary.

Just south of the Blackshear Street railroad crossing, the auto jumped the first set of tracks on the double-track and became lodged in the second track. The car — minus its occupants, who got out — was subsequently hit by a south-bound train and was pushed 206 feet down the tracks. The train came to a stop, the car still attached to the cowcatcher, Dixon said.

Andre Wesley, 20, of Waycross, was charged with failure to maintain a lane, Dixon said.

Neither Wesley nor his two passengers, Kavontev Lattimore, 19, nor De’andre Taylor, 19, all of Waycross, was injured in the crash as they were able to get out of the car.

The train, operated by William McDuffie, 59, of Fitzgerald, was headed south on the tracks that run parallel to State Street, then across the street. Dixon said McDuffie was not injured, nor was the engine passenger, Kenneth Futch, 43, of Fitzgerald.

Trooper Justin Jones investigated the 8:12 p.m. accident.

