Trailer Uncouples From Pickup And Collides With Car

Two people were slightly injured in a four-vehicle pileup after a trailer unhinged itself from a pickup truck on Plant Avenue and passed the tow truck causing the crash, said Waycross Police Capt. Tommy Cox.

Injured were Roy Beverly, 73, of Waycross, and Dusty Moye, 36, Waycross, both of whom declined transport to the hospital, said Cox.

James Wallace, 24, of Allenhurst, was cited for failure to secure a load after the trailer he was towing came loose and rolled into the intersection of Plant Avenue and Albany Avenue, said Cox.

Wallace’s 2015 Dodge Ram truck was eastbound on Plant Avenue, pulling the trailer. After the trailer became unhinged, it rolled past the truck on the left and was hit by a 2006 Saturn driven by Pamela Davis, 47, of Waycross, although she made attempts to avoid the crash, Cox said.

Davis’s vehicle also collided with the Beverly vehicle, a 2006 Toyota Tacoma, knocking it into a 2003 Ford Taurus driven by Olivia Taylor, of Waycross, which was stopped on Knight Avenue at the intersection, Cox said.

Officer Robert Hayes investigated the 9:12 a.m. multi-vehicle pileup.