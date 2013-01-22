Trafficking In Meth Is Charged

BLACKSHEAR — A Waycross man was arrested Monday as a Blackshear police officer made a traffic stop for speeding (80 mph in a 55 mph speed zone) on Highway 84 at Hurst Lane, said Blackshear Police Chief Chris Wright.

Miguel Velaquez, 21, of a Waycross address, was taken into custody and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I drug (three vials of 85 percent THC oil), speeding, open container violation and driving under the influence of alcohol, said Wright.

He was being held in the Pierce County jail.

Officer Michael James stopped Velaquez while he was driving a white Ford F150 pickup truck. Wright said when he approached the vehicle, he detected a strong odor of marijuana.

He then discovered Velaquez was on probation and searched the vehicle, finding two ounces of methamphetamine, three vials of high concentrate THC oil and a police scanner with all the local agency frequencies contained within it.

Wright said he was additionally charged with use of a communications device during a drug transaction.