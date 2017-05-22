Traffic Stops Result In Four Drug Arrests During The Weekend

BLACKSHEAR — Four people were arrested here over the weekend during three separate traffic stops by Blackshear police officers, all of them for drug possession, said Blackshear Police Chief Chris Wright.

Judeah Williams, 24, of Blackshear, was arrested Sunday at 4 a.m. and charged with trafficking in cocaine and possession of marijuana, said Wright. Officer Joey Daniels stopped a weaving gray Impala on Highway 84 near Hurst Lane.

Wright said Williams, a passenger in the car, was drinking a mixed drink and had spilled the beverage inside the car. The driver was found to be sober and had consumed no alcohol, Wright said, so he was released.

Daniels searched the vehicle and inside the console found a white powder substance identified as cocaine, then found three other large bags of cocaine, roughly 86 grams, Wright said.

Williams was taken to the Pierce County jail.

On Friday, Officer Daniels stopped a black Nissan Versa on Ware Street at Hendry Street after he observed the car fail to stop at a stop sign at 10:48 p.m., said Wright.

The passenger, Lonzey Jones, 43, was charged with possession of cocaine after the officer found him in possession of 16 grams of cocaine, along with marijuana, which the driver and passenger both admitted to smoking, said Wright.

Wright said a large bulge was seen in Jones’ pocket and he was found possess $9,135 in cash.

Crystal Wilkins, 29, the driver, was charged with possession of marijuana and failure to obey a stop sign, Wright said. Both were taken to the Pierce County jail.

In a separate incident, Dexter Terrell Thomas, 27, of Waycross, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule IV drug (xanax), possession of drugs not in their original container, felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and failure to maintain a lane, said Wright.

Officer Charlie Wichman was patrolling on Highway 84 at 12:06 p.m. Saturday when he saw the black car changing lanes in a zig-zag motion. The officer got behind the car and continued to observe the weaving and a nearly flat tire before making a traffic stop.

Thomas was also charged with expired tag and suspended registration. Wright said the driver’s side rear tire of the car was nearly flat.

Thomas was taken to the Pierce County jail where he remained this morning.