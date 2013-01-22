Traffic Stop Yields Arrest On Drug-Related Charges

Arrested were Marlena Nicole Mancil, 27, of the 7900 block of Herrin Road in Millwood, and Amanda Nicole Manuel, 41, of the 2500 block of Dorothy St., Skerritt said. Manuel was the driver of a gold, Infinity Q30 with Mancil a passenger, he said. Mancil was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, schedule 2 drug hydrocodone and drug-related objects, Skerritt said. Manuel was charged with driving on a suspended license, no insurance and an obstructed tag, he said. According to the report, K-9 Deputy Jeff Nolan stopped a car a little after 7 p.m. on Jamestown Road near Ternest Road for an obscured tag. Nolan questioned the occupants of the car and received permission to search the vehicle, Skerritt said. The search uncovered a plastic bag holding approximately 10 grams of a substance that field-tested as methamphetamine, Skerritt said. Hydrocodone also was found while Mancil turned over to Nolan a glass pipe commonly used to to smoke methamphetamine, he said. Both women were booked at the Ware County jail, the captain said.