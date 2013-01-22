Traffic Stop Yields Arrest For Illegal Drugs Possession

A routine traffic stop Monday afternoon led to the arrest of a Waycross man for possession of the drug MDMA (ecstasy) as well as other charges, Capt. Neal Skerritt of the Ware County Sheriff’s Department said.

Arrested was Daniel Emanuel Higgins, 31, of the 2100 block of Illinois Ave.

Deputy Jeff Nolan made the stop at the intersection of Augusta and Albany avenues at 4:03 p.m. for a cracked windshield on a gold, 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier, Skerritt said.

During the stop, Nolan asked the driver, Higgins, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, to empty his right shirt pocket, the captain said.

Upon the search, Nolan found a cigarette package as well as a cellophane packet containing two pills that were determined to be ecstacy, Skerritt said.

Higgins was charged with felony possession of ecstasy, a cracked windshield and driving without a seatbelt, Skerritt said.

Further investigation determined that Higgins also was wanted in Atlanta on a parole warrant, the captain said.