Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest Of 7 For Drugs

A routine traffic stop Tuesday evening yielded the arrest of seven people on charges of violating the Georgia Controlled Substance Act for possession of methamphetimine, less than an ounce of marijuana and the Schedule 4 narcotic Alprazolam, Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal said.

Arrested were: Malcolm J. Chambers, 25, Timothy Leon O’Hara Jr., 24, Kedarius Leon Sirmans, 26, Demetreis Howard Jr., 32, Ronald Tresha, 47, Lamar Raymon Coldin Lashley, 26, and Betty Lamar Reed, 54, said Royal, who added that all were from Valdosta.

In addition, Reed, who was driving the 2009 Ford Ecnonoline van, was charged with failure to mantain lane, he said.

While traveling west on U.S. 84, Ware County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Dylan Howard observed a van crossing over the yellow center line serveral times, Royal said. Howard stopped the van near the Glenmore Loop.

After the van was pulled onto the shoulder of the road, Howard noticed the odor of marijuana, Royal said. The occupants were removed from the van where they were patted down for weapons, the sheriff said.

During the stop, Howard noticed a small plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance laying on the ground in the area where the subjects had been searched, Royal said. Also found during the stop was another plastic bag containing a green, leafy substance and a bottle of pills that were identified as Alprazolam by the Georgia Poison Control Center, he said.

None of the occupants took ownership of any of the drugs and all were placed under arrest and transported to the Ware County jail for booking, Royal said.